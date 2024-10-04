Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 154,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGW stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

