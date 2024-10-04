Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 109,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $117.34 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.41 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $891.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.82.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.