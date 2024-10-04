Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 2,172.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,620 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,734,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 105.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 74,560 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDG opened at $30.53 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The firm has a market cap of $354.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.