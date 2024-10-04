Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,119 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after buying an additional 1,128,066 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,076,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,782,000 after purchasing an additional 552,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 501,216 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.4 %

OKE opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

