Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,873 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $130.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

