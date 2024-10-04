Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.54.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

