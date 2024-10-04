Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $30.83.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

