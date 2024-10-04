Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONV. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,072,000 after purchasing an additional 268,303 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after buying an additional 186,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,857,000 after buying an additional 149,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 753,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,700,000 after acquiring an additional 84,477 shares during the period. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 17.1% during the second quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 543,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,629,000 after acquiring an additional 79,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.437 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.