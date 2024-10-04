Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1,034.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after buying an additional 729,166 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 416.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,939,000 after buying an additional 420,778 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diageo by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after buying an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Diageo by 12,174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 244,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $137.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day moving average is $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $119.48 and a 12 month high of $161.64.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

