Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.02 Million Stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.43% of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of JMSI opened at $51.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

