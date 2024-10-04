Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.35 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XAR. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $157.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $160.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.21.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

