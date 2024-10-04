Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $204.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.29 and its 200-day moving average is $193.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

