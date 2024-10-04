Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $107.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.48. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.