Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,920 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.51% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PID. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $185,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PID opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.