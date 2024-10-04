Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,920 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.51% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PID. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $185,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
PID opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
