Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 810.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ARM were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in ARM by 438.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the second quarter worth $1,479,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of ARM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $138.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion and a PE ratio of 152.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average is $133.49. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

