Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 278,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $39.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

