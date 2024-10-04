Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $95.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.53. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

