Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 10,929 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1,453.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 798,883 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,618,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 394.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 109,161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 106,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $83.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

