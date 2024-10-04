Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 134,165 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $127,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EELV stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $478.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.