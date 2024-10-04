Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,590 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Unilever by 1,866.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,135,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,221 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Unilever by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,051,000 after purchasing an additional 951,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

UL opened at $62.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

