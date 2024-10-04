Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 62,006 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,006 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $225,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

