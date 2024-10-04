NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.97 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.76.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

