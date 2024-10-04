NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.97 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $30.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
