NOV Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in NOV by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 18.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of NOV by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NOV by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

