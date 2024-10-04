Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $13.93. Approximately 1,960,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,272,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NVAX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Novavax Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Novavax by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

