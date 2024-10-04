NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $74.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,671,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 253.2% during the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after buying an additional 1,266,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $64,306,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,773,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after acquiring an additional 633,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.