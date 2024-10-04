NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 76.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $94.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

