NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.35. 2,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

NSTS Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.09.

Get NSTS Bancorp alerts:

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NSTS Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NSTS Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NSTS Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NSTS Free Report ) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.05% of NSTS Bancorp worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.