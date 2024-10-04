NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.35. 2,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
NSTS Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.09.
NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter.
NSTS Bancorp Company Profile
NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.
