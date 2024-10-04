NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Shares Down 11.5% – What’s Next?

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) traded down 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.15. 214,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 107,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

NTG Clarity Networks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.76 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90.

Get NTG Clarity Networks alerts:

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at NTG Clarity Networks

About NTG Clarity Networks

In other NTG Clarity Networks news, Director Mohammed Saleem Siddiqi sold 50,000 shares of NTG Clarity Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$90,785.00. Company insiders own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NTG Clarity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTG Clarity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.