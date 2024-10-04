Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 1,937.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,073 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NU were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NU by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,540,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681,625 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in NU by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 32.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,770,000 after buying an additional 21,342,814 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 63,021,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,973,000 after buying an additional 7,886,538 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,237,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,194,000 after buying an additional 7,279,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NU shares. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

