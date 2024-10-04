Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Down 13.8% – Here’s Why

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. 47,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 48,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Nubeva Technologies Trading Down 13.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 12.40.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.