NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 3.4% – Still a Buy?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 1,924,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,980,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMR. B. Riley lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,294.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,294.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,648. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,970 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

