Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) is Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $50,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

