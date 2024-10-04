Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.