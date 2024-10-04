NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.45 and traded as low as $90.97. NV5 Global shares last traded at $91.52, with a volume of 76,113 shares.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NV5 Global Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NV5 Global shares are set to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $159,987.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,150 shares in the company, valued at $496,048. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $19,602,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1,671.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 172,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 47,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NV5 Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

