NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 686.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,103,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,041,878,000 after buying an additional 983,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Melius Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $122.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $11,977,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,094,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,851,450.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock worth $486,699,184. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

