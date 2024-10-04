NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,017.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,077,403 shares of company stock valued at $486,699,184 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $122.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Westpark Capital increased their target price on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

