NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.21 and traded as high as $45.73. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 23,754 shares changing hands.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
