NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.21 and traded as high as $45.73. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $45.73, with a volume of 23,754 shares changing hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $293,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

