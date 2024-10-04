NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives $294.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.89.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $233.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

