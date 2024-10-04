Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.19. 390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.35.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.
Oak Ridge Financial Services Announces Dividend
About Oak Ridge Financial Services
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oak Ridge Financial Services
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.