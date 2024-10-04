Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.19. 390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Announces Dividend

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

