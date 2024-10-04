Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 516 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.85). 343,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 283,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.82).

Oakley Capital Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £903.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,896.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 510.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 494.38. The company has a quick ratio of 82.79, a current ratio of 24.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,851.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Oakley Capital Investments

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Caroline Foulger bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.90) per share, for a total transaction of £103,200 ($138,041.73). In related news, insider Caroline Foulger bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.90) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($138,041.73). Also, insider Fiona Beck purchased 10,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £50,900 ($68,084.54). 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.