Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $5.01. Oil States International shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 574,445 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OIS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Oil States International from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The company has a market cap of $319.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.40 million. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 485,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 148,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 202.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Oil States International by 524.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 102,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 85,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oil States International by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 171,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Oil States International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

