Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Omnicell in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMCL. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Omnicell Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. Omnicell has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $46.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

