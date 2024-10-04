Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Omnicell in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Omnicell stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Omnicell by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Omnicell by 3.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

