Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Up 11.8% – Here’s What Happened

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) was up 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 428,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 650% from the average daily volume of 57,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, September 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$114.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

