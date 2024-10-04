Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.61.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of ON opened at $70.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $95.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Onsemi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Onsemi by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Onsemi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,064,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,590,000 after acquiring an additional 43,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,276,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

