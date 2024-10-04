Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Ooma worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ooma by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE OOMA opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $299.09 million, a PE ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Ooma

(Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

