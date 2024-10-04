Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.45% of Open Lending worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its position in Open Lending by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,088,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management raised its position in Open Lending by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,646,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 943,429 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.20 million, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.12. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Open Lending had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $26.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

