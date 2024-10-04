OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.19), with a volume of 124086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.89. The company has a market cap of £13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.33 and a beta of 1.71.

About OptiBiotix Health

(Get Free Report)

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OptiBiotix Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiBiotix Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.