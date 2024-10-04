Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $241,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 197,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,759,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after buying an additional 244,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

