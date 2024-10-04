Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ORMP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,984. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 329,495 shares during the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.